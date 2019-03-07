A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on four food industry trends to expect in 2019. The food industry is rapidly evolving, making it one of the most dynamic industries in the world. It is essential for companies in the food business to constantly keep tabs on the changing food industry trends. This article provides a comprehensive overview of four revolutionary food industry trends to expect this year.

Globally, the food industry in emerging markets including the Philippines, China, and Malaysia are booming. However, more established and mature market such as the US, Europe, and Canada are showing stagnant and slower levels of growth. Furthermore, the uncertainties in the global economy are expected to take the center-stage in the future of food industry. For companies in this sector to thrive in a highly dynamic and competitive market, it is vital to identify and implement the top industry trends into their business strategy.

Top food industry trends 2019

Increasing demand for transparency

Today, consumers show greater interest in knowing what ingredients go into the making of the products that they consume. More number of customers are now reading the back of the packages to gather as much information as possible about a food product before they make a purchase decision.

At-home meals

Factors including streaming media, work from home, and rising need to stay away from the maddening crowd are prompting consumers to favor food being delivered at their homes. This is expected to be an ongoing trend in 2019, which will consequently cause a decline in dining at restaurants.

Customization

There is a growing demand among consumers for customizing the meals they consume. Dietary preferences and allergic reactions towards certain type of food products are some of the main reasons why modern customers prefer choosing their own ingredients to personalize their meals.

