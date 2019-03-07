sprite-preloader
07.03.2019 | 15:31
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Carnival PLC - Annual Report and Accounts

PR Newswire

London, March 6

ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS

MIAMI (March 7, 2019) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announce that copies of the Carnival plc 2018 Strategic Report and IFRS Financial Statements (to which the Carnival Corporation & plc 2018 Annual Report is annexed) and the Carnival Corporation & plc Notice of Annual Meetings and Proxy Statement (which include the Carnival plc Directors' Report, Carnival plc Directors' Remuneration Report and Carnival plc Corporate Governance Report) have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

These above documents are also available on our website at www.carnivalcorp.com or www.carnivalplc.com.


