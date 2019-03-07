Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded technical consulting services for smartrail 4.0 for Swiss federal railway (SBB)

SBB has awarded Pöyry with the technical consulting services for railway systems within the scope of smartrail 4.0. The assignment includes consulting services in RAM management.

The mobility market is growing and customer requirements and mobility behaviour are changing. New technologies are accelerating developments in the areas of security, capacity, flexibility and environmental friendliness.

With the smartrail 4.0 program, the Swiss railway industry is creating an overall architecture for unlocking automation and optimisation potential in the areas of interlocking systems, control technology, outdoor installations, radio data transmission and traffic management systems. In addition, new technological developments in the field of localisation and automatic train operation will be integrated.

In the RAM-Management project, Pöyry Switzerland Ltd is investigating the Reliability, Availability and Maintainability of railway systems with regard to new innovative technologies. The focus is on a safe and reliable expansion of the capacity of the Swiss railway network whilst minimising life cycle costs.

"We are particularly pleased to support SBB in their innovation programme, as smart infrastructure will be an important cornerstone for process and plant optimisation in the future", says Nicola Norghauer, Pöyry's Head of Department in Transport.

Did you know? Pöyry has experience in transportation projects in over 50 countries worldwide. In prestigious railway infrastructure projects such as the Gotthard Base Tunnel, Zurich's Cross-City Link and the Lausanne railway station, it has made important contributions in the fields of electrical engineering, railway technology, fire protection and safety, building construction, civil engineering and the environment.

