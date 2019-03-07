Wildix to Host Globally-Renowned Partner Convention in United States

Eleventh Annual Wildix Convention will convene partners from around the world to the states for the first time in company history

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2019 / Wildix, a multinational telecommunications provider specializing in VoIP, WebRTC Browser-Based Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) solutions, today announced they will bring their annual partner convention stateside for the first ever US Convention, to be held March 21 - 22, 2019 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC.

Now in its eleventh year, this prestigious conference convenes Wildix partners from around the world to share insights, discuss best practices, and learn about the latest innovations in the unified communications space.

According to Gartner, global end-user spending on unified communications will grow to an approximately $45.7 billion industry by 2022, proving more and more that companies are inserting UC as a strategic technological asset to develop business.

'We are thrilled to host the Wildix Convention in the U.S. for the first time ever,' said Robert Cooper, Wildix. 'Our channel partners' success shows strong, escalating demand from businesses for web-based communications. In 2018, the number of U.S. Wildix partners nearly quadrupled, making the decision to host this year's event in the Nation's Capital, Washington, DC.'

In addition, Wildix has recently been recognized as HIPAA-compliant and HITECH-compliant. With this distinction, Wildix's ever-increasing partner community is now empowered with a key differentiator for increasing marketshare across the healthcare ecosystem.

'Achieving HIPAA-compliance and HITECH-compliance is not only a milestone achievement for Wildix,' added Cooper, 'but also a valuable asset for our partners.'

Senior Compliance Consultant, Brian L. Tuttle continues, 'With HIPAA/HITECH compliance comes the certification that risks relating to the administrative, physical, and technical implementation specifications for securing electronic protected health information (EPHI) are mitigated to reasonable and appropriate levels through current controls and procedural changes enforced by policy.'

More than 350 partners from 12 countries across Europe, North America and the Middle East attended the 2018 Convention in Venice. Wildix expects the same global representation at the 2019 Convention to join its growing number of U.S.-based partners.

The convention also comes on the heels of the first ever UCC Summit held last month in Barcelona, attended by more than 500 Wildix partners from around the world.

The event will also include a dinner and awards ceremony on March 21, 2019. Awards will be given out to partners who have been exceptional in categories such as top Gold Partners for 2018, top partners for overall revenues for 2018, and top partners for overall recurring revenue.

For more information visit https://www.wildixconvention.com/.

ABOUT WILDIX

Wildix is a multinational company that develops browser-based Unified Communications solutions and VoIP products. The company relies on a network of Certified Business Partners that install Wildix systems in Europe and in the United States. In 2005, Wildix founded its Research and Development center in Ukraine. Headquartered in Italy, Wildix operates sales offices in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Estonia, the UK and the USA.

Contacts

Mostafa Razzak

Work: 1-202-904-2048

m.razzak@jmrconnect.net

https://www.wildix.com/US

Links

https://www.wildixconvention.com/.

SOURCE: Wildix

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538293/Wildix-to-Host-Globally-Renowned-Partner-Convention-in-United-States