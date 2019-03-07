The Ministry of Energy and Mines is planning nine energy auctions up to 2021. The plan includes two "new energy" procurements per year - A-4 and A-6 auctions - and one per year for existing power plants. It is unclear whether solar will be eligible and, if so, which auctions it would compete in, but Brazilian solar association ABSolar is confident PV will admitted to both.Brazil's Ministry of Energy and Mines (MEM) has published a new schedule for energy auctions up to the end of 2021. Nine procurements will be held: six for new large-scale power projects and three for existing plants. For the ...

