Food Processing Suppliers Association: FPSA to Work With American Meat Science Association in Support of Mutual Goals

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2019 / The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the American Meat Science Association (AMSA), confirming plans to work together to further each other's goals in 2019. As part of this agreement, FPSA will participate as a sponsor at AMSA's Reciprocal Meat Conference taking place June 23-26, 2019 in Fort Collins, CO. Additionally, FPSA will be recognizing the top three winners of the RMC student ePoster exhibits who will be invited to present their work at this year's PROCESS EXPO taking place October 8-11, 2019 at Chicago's McCormick Place.

"We are very excited to be working with AMSA in support of their efforts to further food science in the meat industry and continue to develop the next generation of food industry professionals,' said Jarrod McCarroll, Chairman of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and President of Weber, Inc. 'We are proud to contribute to the Reciprocal Meat Conference and look forward to the many students and faculty that will be able to join us at PROCESS EXPO. Given our live production line demonstrations of ground beef patties and summer sausage, the extensive educational program, the Quad student program and our online job board, in addition to the presence of the meat industry's leading suppliers among our exhibitors, PROCESS EXPO 2019 truly is a must attend event for students looking to go into the food industry.'

'As part of this agreement, we will be providing complimentary registration to PROCESS EXPO 2019 for any AMSA members and providing AMSA with a booth to promote their organization to the PROCESS EXPO audience,' said David Seckman, President & CEO of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA). 'We feel that this is an excellent fit for both organizations and look forward to developing the relationship further in future years.'

For more information on attending the show or to register please visit www.myprocessexpo.com. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2019 contact Brent Ausink at brent@fpsa.org or (757) 268-2021.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Pet Food, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

For further information, Contact:

Andy Drennan, Senior Vice President

FPSA

703-663-1201

adrennan@fpsa.org

or

Amy Riemer

Media Relations Representative

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Food Processing Suppliers Association

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538010/FPSA-to-Work-With-American-Meat-Science-Association-in-Support-of-Mutual-Goals