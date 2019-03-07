CLS Holdings USA, Inc.: CLS Holdings USA, Inc Appoints Samantha Schafer as Operations Manager of Oasis Dispensary

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2019 / CLS Holdings USA Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) (CSE: CLSH.U) "CLS", a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Samantha Schafer as Retail Operations Manager of Oasis Dispensary in Las Vegas.

Samantha joins the team as an industry leader who has overseen cannabis management and operations for nearly a decade. With a proven track record of success, Samantha's role will focus on increasing sales through customer focused initiatives and analyzing sales data to maximize profitable revenue generating opportunities. She specializes in cannabis trend forecasting, supply chain management, and compliance, and will be a valuable asset to the team.

Andrew J. Glashow, President and COO of CLS HOLDINGS USA, Inc stated "We conducted an extensive search to fill this position and are excited to have someone with Samantha's track record of success agree to join the Oasis Cannabis team."

About Mrs. Schafer

Samantha Schafer has been in management and operations in the medical cannabis industry since 2010 (adult use in 2014) in Colorado. Ms. Schafer specializes in recognizing cannabis trends and sales forecasting, supply chain management, and compliance. She has a proven track record of success with inventory management, staff onboarding and training, and has successfully maintained a leadership role in this competitive industry for nearly a decade. In her previous role as Director of Customer Experience at Seed and Smith, her contribution to marketing and sales analysis resulted in a 328% increase in sales in her first 9 months. In her role at Lightshade Labs, she increased sales by 42% in her first year, and was responsible for training all new store managers as the business expanded from 2 to 7 locations.

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLSH) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada, and plans to expand to other states.

CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services.

About Oasis Cannabis

Oasis Cannabis has operated a cannabis dispensary in the Las Vegas market since dispensaries first opened in Nevada in 2015 and has been recognized as one of the top marijuana retailers in the state. Its location within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas in combination with its delivery service to residents allows it to efficiently serve both locals and tourists in the Las Vegas area. In February 2019, it was named "Best Dispensary for Pot Pros" by Desert Companion Magazine.

In August 2017, the company commenced wholesale offerings of cannabis in Nevada with the launch of its City Trees brand of cannabis concentrates and cannabis-infused products.

About City Trees

Founded in 2017, City Trees is a Nevada based cannabis cultivation, production and distribution company. Offering a wide variety of products with consistent results, City Trees is one the fastest growing wholesale companies in the industry. Its products are now available at 33 dispensaries.

Forward Looking Statements

