Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp's shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from March 8, 2019. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: OETo ---------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------- Currency: NOK ---------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared ---------------------------------------------------- Settlement: VPS, Norway ---------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: MHY641771016 ---------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 170221 ---------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 ---------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ---------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: ONSE ---------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Joacim Kanstedt or Karin Ydén at telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB