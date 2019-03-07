The City of Baltimore/Minority & Women-Owned Business Development, Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce, and the Spark Business Institute Announce the launch of Baltimore Business Breakthrough

The First of its Kind Curriculum for Small Business Owners Combining a Powerful Assessment of Business and Mind-set with Classroom Learning, Implementation Accountability/Coaching and Achievement Tracking

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2019 / The City of Baltimore's Office of Minority & Women-Owned Business Development, Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce, and the Spark Business Institute have joined forces to provide small business owners with a robust business education program based on a strategic business planning curriculum layered with a hands-on application and coaching approach.

Group sessions will focus on overcoming specific challenges facing participants, progressing them toward their specific business development goals.

Program instructors Paul Taylor and Patrick Lee will lead the nine-month intensive curricula consisting of:

1. Full day Orientation Retreat

2. 16 weekly half-day classroom sessions each Thursday, May 2nd - Aug 15th

3. Five monthly half-day hands-on sessions, from September through January, for application of classroom business principles.

4. Full-day Graduation Retreat.

Curriculum includes: Success Planning, Metrics/Accountability, Market Planning, Finding Your Brand Voice, Cash Flow Planning, Personnel Motivation and Retention, Exploration of Business Inhibitors, Operations Planning, Success: Sharing Group Results (ROI).

As the Director of the Mayor's Office of Small, Minority and Women Business, Paul Taylor manages the office's strategic direction and daily operations while advocating for small businesses in the City of Baltimore and throughout the State of Maryland.

Patrick Lee, author of 'The Great Small Business and How to Blast Past It,' is a serial entrepreneur with who understands the challenges business leaders face as they try to maintain momentum. Through his work at the Spark Business Institute Patrick Lee helps small and mid-sized businesses overcome obstacles to success and establish sound strategy for the future. https://www.sparkbusinessinstitute.com/team/patrick-lee/

The inaugural Business Breakthrough Baltimore program kicks-off April 26th. Small business owners with: a) more than two years in business b) $250K+ in annual revenue c) more than two full-time employees, and possessing a desire to improve their business, should apply no later than March 29, 2019.

Apply and learn more at https://businessbreakthroughbaltimore.the-sbi.com/.

Enrollment is limited to 16 businesses. Apply by March 29,2019.

ABOUT THE MWBD

The Mayor's Office of Minority and Women-Owned Business Development (MWBD) is an entrepreneurially focused agency committed to wealth creation in the minority and women business communities. MWBD actively coordinates and leverages public and private sector resources in support of its mission - to aid, counsel, foster the growth and protect the interests of minority and women-owned businesses. Through government contracting, MWBD actively seeks to recruit and retain minority and women businesses seeking to do business with the City of Baltimore by expanding contracting opportunities.

ABOUT THE BALTIMORE CITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

As the voice of Baltimore businesses, the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce's focus is to serve as a forum through which members are able to grow their respective businesses. Programs and initiatives foster collaboration long-term growth, and development, and each campaign is designed to promote both members and the City's core value propositions. The Chamber is committed to advocating for the continuing adoption of a pro-business agenda by the City of Baltimore and the region on behalf of its members.

For additional Information on membership please visit www.baltimorecitychamber.org

