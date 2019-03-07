The following information is based on February 28th, 2019 press release from Volvo AB (VOLVO) (SE0000115420 and SE0000115446) and may subject to change VOLVO will distribute a special dividend in the amount of SEK 5.00, effective April 4, 2019. An adjustment to the price of the security will be made prior to market open on the ex-date for only the amount of the special dividend, which may result in a change to the divisor. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at index@nasdaq.com. ( Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=713133