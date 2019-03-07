sprite-preloader
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

London, March 7

To: Company Announcements
Date:7 March 2019
Company: F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited
LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject: Interim Dividend

Interim Dividend

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited today announces a second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2019, of 1.25 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.

The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date -14 March 2019

Record Date -15 March 2019

Payment Date -29 March 2019

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745085


© 2019 PR Newswire