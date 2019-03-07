Topping Off Ceremony for 125 Greenwich, a U.S. Immigration Fund EB-5 Project, Celebrates the Completion of the Building

JUPITER, Florida, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the heart of Manhattan's Financial District, 125 Greenwich, a new skyline addition is swiftly rising - and with a felt presence. U.S. Immigration Fund is proud to announce another milestone, as 125 Greenwich tops out at 88 stories and 912 feet. The topping off ceremony takes place this afternoon at 125 Greenwich Street, hosted by Bizzi & Partners and Douglas Elliman.

As of now, the building holds the title as the 16th tallest skyscraper under construction in New York City. The project is being designed by Rafael Vinoly and developed by Bizzi & Partners and Vector Group, while Douglas Elliman is marketing sales for the 273 residential units. Interior design firm March & White will lead the interior design on the project.

The building design leaves no detail unthought-of including units with kitchen cabinet doors that disappear when open, and mask appliances when closed, and column free, glass corners to maximize space and provide unobstructed views of the Hudson river, World Trade Center and Lower Manhattan.

The top portion of the building contains the amenity suites (usually slated for lower-levels), allowing residents to take advantage of these views alongside a state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio, infinity pool, and private dining room. The swimming pool faces West, with full-view sunsets and views of the World Trade Center, while the fitness center faces East towards Brooklyn and the sunrise - giving residents a unique 360-degree view.

These are just a few of many design elements that makes the space unique to Viñoly and the March & White team. The amenity suites also include an oversized dining room, an entertainment room and a spa.

"This is another significant accomplishment for U.S. Immigration Fund and our EB-5 investors, as we continue to fulfill EB-5 project requirements and add to our record of success in Manhattan, and within the EB-5 industry," said Nicholas A. Mastroianni III, President of U.S. Immigration Fund.

With sales underway, studios start at $1.2 million for 418 square feet; one-bedroom residences start at $3.225 million for 752 square feet; two-bedroom residences start at $2.74 million for 1,270 square feet; and three-bedroom residences starting at $4.625 million for 1,932 square feet. Buyers can expect a move-in date around Q2 FY 2020.

About U.S. Immigration Fund

U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF) is America's leading EB-5 Regional Center operator with world-renowned investment opportunities from New York City to California and 6,000 clients from across the globe. With approved Regional Centers located in the world's most thriving metropolitans, USIF provides worthwhile opportunities for foreign investors and their families to obtain permanent U.S. residency through the EB-5 Program. These initiatives enjoy full government support as they stimulate the economy, generate at least ten jobs per investment, and promote community development while providing access to green cards for foreign investors and their families.