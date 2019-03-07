

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian stock market drifted lower Thursday morning, led by losses in several key shares from across various sectors, amid worries about global economic growth after the European Central Bank slashed its outlook for the Eurozone for this year.



Data showing a contraction in building permits in Canada hurt as well. The data released this morning showed Canadian building permits were down 5.5% in the month of January, from a revised 6.6% jump a month earlier.



However, after a sharp setback, the market regained some lost ground with a few blue chips finding support at lower levels.



The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which declined to 15,981.81, losing more than 110 points in the process, is currently down 69.45 points, or 0.43%, at 16,022.62.



On Wednesday, the index ended up 5.53 points, or 0.03%, at 16,092.07, after falling to a low of 16,077.64 from the day's high of 16,145.80.



Shares from financial, energy, materials, information technology, consumer discretionary and healthcare sectors are mostly down in negative territory.



Among bank stocks, Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) are down 0.8 to 1.2%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) are lower by 0.4 to 0.6%.



Among other shares in the Capped Financial Index, Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) is declining 1.7%, Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) is down 1.2% and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) is easing by about 0.6%.



In the energy space, Encana Corporation (ECA.TO) is down 1.4%, Husky Energy (HSE.TO) is declining 3.75% and PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) is down 1.7%, while Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) is gaining 2.1%.



Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) is down by about 0.8%. The company announced that it targets annual 2019 production levels to average between 782,000 and 861,000 bbl/d of crude oil and NGLs and between 1,485 and 1,545 million cubic feet per day of natural gas, before royalties. The company achieved record annual production volumes of 1,078,813 barrels of equivalent oil per day in 2018, an increase of 12% over 2017 levels.



Among materials stocks, Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), CCL Industries (CCL.B.TO) and First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) are all lower by about 2%, while Nutrien (NTR.TO) is down by about 2.6%.



Detour Gold Corporation (DGC.TO) reported adjusted net earnings of $17 million, or $0.10 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to net earnings of $26.8 million, or 0.15 per share in the year-ago quarter. The stock is gaining about 1.3%.



Among consumer discretionary shares, Magna International (MG.TO), Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO), The Stars Group Inc. (TSGI.TO), Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO), Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (GC.TO), Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO) and BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) are down 1 to 3%.



CGI Inc. (GIB.A.TO), Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) and Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) are down 0.8 to 1.4%, while BlackBerry (BB.TO) is down more than 3.5%.



Cannabis stocks are down sharply. Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) is down 3.1%, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is lower by 3.7%, Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) is down 2.3%, Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is down 3.4% and Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGOD.TO) is lower by 2%.



U.S. stocks are down sharply after ECB lowered the growth forecast for the eurozone.



European markets are down as well, after having staged a recovery of sorts earlier in the session after the ECB announced that it would launch a fresh loans program in September.



Asian markets turned in a mixed performance on Thursday.



the European Central Bank slashed its economic growth forecast, citing lingering, mainly external uncertainties.



The ECB also said it now expects eurozone interest rates to remain at the current level at least till the end of this year.



The eurozone growth outlook for this year was cut to 1.1% from 1.7%, while the outlook for next year was trimmed to 1.6% from 1.7%.



The risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook are still tilted to the downside, on account of the persistence of uncertainties related to geopolitical factors, the threat of protectionism and vulnerabilities in emerging markets, the ECB said.



In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department's report showed a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended March 2nd.



The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 223,000, a decrease of 3,000 from the previous week's revised level of 226,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 225,000 originally reported for the previous week.



