Capgemini's market impact, vision, and capability position the company among the top providers

Capgemini today announced that it has been named a "STAR Performer" in Everest Group's PEAK MatrixTM1 for Healthcare Payer Digital Services. With the healthcare industry facing disruption from many sources, healthcare payers are turning to digital transformation to improve revenue, reduce costs and optimize existing processes. Everest Group selected Capgemini as a STAR Performer due to Capgemini's growth in new client engagements, the value of these engagements and its portfolio mix. Capgemini's innovative vision and capability in healthcare payer digital services was also recognized.

"While healthcare payers are grappling with seminal industry challenges such as value-based care, consumerism, and dwindling margins, they are looking for service providers to ensure a superior member/patient experience and improve cost efficiency to unlock greater business value," said Abhishek Singh, Vice President Healthcare IT, Everest Group. "Capgemini, with its industry know-how, process expertise, and dedicated platforms for Medicare and Medicare Advantage, is helping healthcare payers to unlock value from existing technology operations investments, reduce administrative and medical costs, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys."

Everest Group evaluated 20 service providers in its "Healthcare Payer Digital Services 2019 PEAK MatrixTM" report. The analysis looked at a variety of factors across two dimensions: market impact and vision and capability. The specifics included providers' market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered. Also reviewed were their vision and strategy, delivery footprint, innovation and investments, and the scope of services offered.

"According to Everest Group's estimates, IT services for healthcare payers are expected to grow by approximately 20 percent through 2020. As a leader in this sector, Capgemini is well positioned to guide healthcare payers to adapt and thrive in this rapidly changing landscape," said Shane Cassidy, Managing Director of the Insurance Business Unit for Capgemini's Financial Services. "As Everest Group has recognized, by naming Capgemini a STAR performer, our suite of offerings for healthcare payers has been well received by the market with a large volume of engagements. We believe this strong market response to our solutions is because we have tapped into what the healthcare payer market is looking for to digitally transform collaboratively."

The full report, "Healthcare Payer Digital Services PEAK MatrixTM Assessment and Service Provider Landscape 2019," is available at the Everest Group website.

____________________

1 The PEAK Matrix is a framework to assess the relative market success and overall capability of service providers.

