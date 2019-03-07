EastWest Bioscience Inc.: EastWest Bioscience Receives First Scheduled Purchase Order from Major Pet Products Distributor Natural Pet Distributors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2019 / EastWest Bioscience Inc. (the "Company" or "EastWest") (TSX-V: EAST) has received its first order from Natural Pet Distributors ("NPD") (www.naturalpetdistributors.com) one of its major eastern Canadian pet distribution partners. In accordance with its overall execution strategy to increase retail distribution of its family of products in 2019, Natural Pet Distributors provides a significant partnership for EastWest providing distribution into independent and major chains of pet channels in Canada. Representing over 550 pet retails stores in Southern Ontario and Quebec, Natural Pet Distributor's customer base is a deep and important combination of several independent retailer networks, including some of the largest and fastest growing pet store chains in Canada, such as Global Pet Foods, Pet Valu, and Ren's Pets Depot. In addition to central Ontario warehousing and distribution, Natural Pet Distributors provides passionate and knowledgeable sales members, providing EastWest's pet products with invaluable professional exposure and recommendations throughout its large and committed pet store network.

Natural Pet Distributors will also represent EastWest Science at the invitation-only Global Pet Foods Annual General Meeting (AGM) in May. This is an important and widely attended gathering of Global Pets franchise partners and corporate store managers, used to learn about and source new and innovative products. NPD is excited to be introducing our Natural Pet Science products at this vital event.

"We are very excited to have received the first of what we believe will be many NPD orders of our popular hemp and cricket pet treats," says Fanika Jovanovic Perika, EastWest's Global Business Development Lead. "Natural Pet Distributors is a leader in the Canadian pet space and known to be a key partner behind the growth and success of many new Canadian products getting their start in the pet channels. Having our product represented at the Global Pets AGM by NPD is a very exciting opportunity for the continued growth of our Natural Pet Science family of products."

EastWest's hemp-based pet treat products under company brand Natural Pet Science (no relation to NPD) will be strategically launched throughout Natural Pet Distributors customer network throughout March 2019.

About Natural Pet Distributors

Founded in 2006 by Alexandra Wilcox, Natural Pet Distributors is a leader in the distribution of natural pet products and accessories for the health and well-being of all pets. Natural Pet Distributors located in Stoney Creek, ON, currently operates a 10,000sq. ft. warehouse with imminent plans to expand into an additional 10,000 sq. feet. Their commitment to the well-being of our pets has been the cornerstone of their continued growth and success. With a strong background in marketing, emerging trends, 4 passionate sales reps, and 2 trucks on the road on a regular basis, Natural Pet Distributors continues to grow as a trusted distributor of quality pet products. Together with her partner, Jerry, Alexandra has built the business on the value that "Your success is our success."

About Natural Pet Science

Natural Pet Science is a hemp-based pet brand producing, manufacturing and distributing premium health products for cats and dogs. The brand continues to innovate and produce high-quality hemp-based alternatives to support the preventive care of pets. For more information on Natural Pet Science, please visit www.naturalpetscience.com.

About EastWest BioScience Group

EastWest Bioscience is a seed-to-sale organization that offers world class manufacturing and premium hemp-based consumer goods. Since it was founded in 2016, EastWest continues to grow as a high-quality producer, manufacturer and distributor of multiple lines of premium hemp products. EastWest is strategically positioned in mainstream consumer markets with wholistic natural products and has developed distribution channels into mainstream stores and markets in Canada. The Company has a Health Canada licensed, GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified manufacturing facility and produces premium brands offering natural products for a preventive care lifestyle. EastWest consumer product lines are divided into four distinct brands: 1) Natural Advancement - natural biopharmaceutical health supplements; 2) Earth's Menu - all-natural hemp superfoods; 3) Natural Pet Science - pet food and pet supplements; and 4) Chanvre Hemp - all-natural health and beauty products. The organization will continue to focus on ongoing development of innovative, hemp-based consumer products through advanced science with clean, natural ingredients to complement its current product offerings.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE GROUP

"Rodney Gelineau"

Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please visit www.eastwestbioscience.com or contact EastWest Bioscience Investor Relations at 1-647-394-7383 or email us at investors@eastwestscience.com.

