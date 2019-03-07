

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks drifted lower and closed mostly in negative territory on Thursday, after the European Central Bank slashed its forecast for eurozone economic growth.



The major markets did stage a recovery of sorts after the ECB announced plans to launch fresh loans in September, but retreated again after the bank cut growth forecast for the zone, citing lingering, mainly external uncertainties.



The ECB also said it now expects eurozone interest rates to remain at the current level at least till the end of this year.



The eurozone growth outlook for this year was cut to 1.1% from 1.7%, while the outlook for next year was trimmed to 1.6% from 1.7%.



The risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook are still tilted to the downside, on account of the persistence of uncertainties related to geopolitical factors, the threat of protectionism and vulnerabilities in emerging markets, the ECB said.



Worries about Chinese economy due to the ongoing trade war with the U.S., and geopolitical concerns too weighed on sentiment.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.43%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.53%, Germany's DAX shed 0.6% and France's CAC 40 ended lower by 0.4%. The Switzerland market's benchmark SMI ended 0.84% down.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Iceland, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Sweden and Turkey ended notably lower.



Greece, Netherlands, Spain and Ukraine ended with modest losses, while Denmark settled flat.



Automobile shares were among the most prominent losers in Europe. Metal and energy stocks tumbled as well.



In Germany, Deutsche Bank shed more than 5%. Covestro, Thyssenkrupp, Daimler, Infineon, BMW and Bayer also declined sharply. Vonovia gained nearly 4%. Beiersdorf, RWE and Deutsche Post also posted solid gains.



Among French stocks, Societe Generale lost more than 4%. Peugeot, Valeo, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, ArcelorMittal, Renault and STMicroElectronics lost 2 to 4%.



In the U.K., Persimmon and Paddy Power tumbled over 7%. Schroders, Admiral Group, Kingfisher, EasyJet, Babcock International and Rio Tinto also declined sharply.



Data released by Eurostat showed Eurozone's economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2018 matched its earlier estimates and employment gains were also unrevised.



Gross domestic product grew 0.2% from the third quarter, when the economy expanded 0.1%, revised from 0.2% reported earlier.



Compared to the same quarter a year ago, GDP rose 1.1%, revised from 1.2% reported earlier. GDP grew 1.6% in the three months to September.



For the whole year 2018, Eurozone growth was 1.8%, which was slower than the 2.4% expansion in 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX