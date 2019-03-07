

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Thursday, as worries about global economy increased after the European Central Bank slashed its forecast for eurozone growth.



Most of the markets across Europe ended notably lower and the mood on Wall Street was bearish as well after the ECB stated its outlook.



The benchmark SMI ended down 78.58 points, or 0.84%, at 9,324.58, about 50 points off the day's low of 9,284.36 and well off the day's high of 9,403.48.



On Wednesday, the index ended up 4.01 points, or 0.04% at 9,403.16.



Roche Holding ended more than 3% down. Julius Baer and UBS both ended lower by about 2.75%. Credit Suisse and ABB lost 2.2% and 1.7%, respectively.



LafargeHolcim shares declined 1.3% despite the company reporting slightly better-than-expected full year profit.



Sika ended lower by 0.8%. The company announced that it is acquiring a Canadian maker of concrete repair systems with annual sales of 61 million Swiss francs. Sika expects the transaction to close in the second quarter.



Lonza Group shares shed about 1.1%. Zurich Insurance and Richemont also ended lower by more than 1%.



Nestle moved up 1.3%, Swisscom gained about 1.2% and Novartis advanced 0.4%.



In Swiss economic news, a report from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said Switzerland's jobless rate remained steady in February, with the seasonally adjusted jobless rate coming in at 2.4% in February, which was the same as seen in January. The outcome matched economists' expectations.



On a non-adjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 2.7% in February from 2.8% in January, in line with economists' expectation.



At the end of February, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed fell by 1,030 to 106,598.



Without adjustments, the registered unemployed decreased by 4,489 to 119,473.



Data showed that the unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 to 24, fell to 2.3% from 2.4% in the same month of previous year.



The ECB, which announced plans to launch fresh loans in September, cut growth forecast for the zone, citing lingering, mainly external uncertainties.



The ECB said it now expects eurozone interest rates to remain at the current level at least till the end of this year.



The eurozone growth outlook for this year was cut to 1.1% from 1.7%, while the outlook for next year was trimmed to 1.6% from 1.7%.



The risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook are still tilted to the downside, on account of the persistence of uncertainties related to geopolitical factors, the threat of protectionism and vulnerabilities in emerging markets, the ECB said.



