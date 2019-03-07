Market Logic today announced that it has been named by Forrester Research among new tech vendors in the late stage maturity category for market and competitive intelligence solutions, in its report: "New Tech: Market and Competitive Intelligence (M&CI) Solutions, Q1 2019."

In the report, Forrester states that intelligence professionals "find value in AI-assisted data and information gathering and organizing capabilities." The report also notes that firms are looking for M&CI solutions to "mine the tsunami of available information about markets and competitors online." Market Logic was recognized for the venture funding it received in 2017 to finance its plans for AI enhancement to its market insights platform. Forrester notes that the report's funding level criterion is "indicative of third-party validation for the product's potential."

Forrester evaluated 27 new tech brands, including software platform vendors, hybrid providers and primarily service providers. The criteria that determined Market Logic's positioning as one of five vendors in the late stage maturity category included funding level, number of customers, size of workforce and company tenure.

Market Logic CEO Kay Iversen welcomed the report as confirmation for him of his "team's vision, commitment and track record developing AI technologies that help companies run an insights-driven business. Market Logic solutions deliver a holistic knowledge graph that understands your industry and business, to connect the dots across content. As a result, any employee can self-service answers to their questions and get relevant intelligence without the noise."

In the New Tech report, Forrester says, "AI supercharges M&CI platforms" and that "emerging competitive intelligence platforms augment human intelligence with AI assist, including machine learning, text analytics and cognitive search." Capabilities noted by Forrester in their solutions definition included AI-assisted collection, curation and auto-tagging content from internal and external sources. These are all included standard in Market Logic solutions.

Iversen said Market Logic's AI technology "means M&CI professionals can stop wasting time playing librarians to many, to focus attention on delivering strategic advice as trusted advisors to key stakeholders and the C-suite."

The Market Logic Intelligence Portal is an easy way to bring all incoming news and content together to deliver a comprehensive view of markets and competitors. The Portal uses AI technology to equip thousands of stakeholders to self-serve the news they need, without the noise. This frees up time and resources for experts to focus on curating content that helps stakeholders understand the bigger picture, to anticipate change.

Market Logic helps the world's best brands to run insights-driven businesses. We do this with insights portals to share and promote knowledge, intelligence portals to analyze markets and competitors, and market insights platforms to generate insights from data and inject these in business processes. Our software is used to drive customer centricity in consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, finance, telecom, travel and media sectors, where our clients collaborate with 600+ research agencies online.

