Converters Expo to Offer 700 Buyers New Products and Services From 140 Vendors on Two Sold Out Show Floors

GREEN BAY, WI / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2019 / Over 700 buyers, specialists and suppliers of equipment for converters of paper, film plastics and nonwovens plan to attend Converters Expo, the largest industry event, taking place March 27-28 at the Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay, WI. Companies that will be looking for new converting products include 3M, Avery Dennison, Brother International, General Mills, Georgia Pacific, RR Donnelly, Mitsubishi, Procter & Gamble, Siemens Industry, Toyota Tsucho America, and many others. To join these companies and others register by March 13 at www.convertersexpo.com and save $35. For a full list of past expo attendees click here.

Following the 2018 event, attendees to Converters Expo had this to say, when asked what they liked most about the event: 'Great event, many opportunities to network,' 'Diversity in services and products of vendors,' 'Location and venue is the BEST!, ' 'Good variety of exhibitors and excellent lunch with happy hour afterwards,' 'Networking with suppliers and ability to see new processes,' 'Got to discuss some really good business opportunities.'

'We have heard from our attendees on what they have liked about The Converters Expo and plan to meet and exceed their expectations during our 12th annual event in Green Bay later this month,' said Glen Gudino, group publisher for BNP Media Packaging Group. 'Industry vendors appreciate the opportunity to meet with a high quality audience of converting industry professionals looking for the newest products and services, and we are thrilled we are able to offer the opportunity to another 15 companies on the upper level of the Lambeau Field Atrium right outside the luncheon ballroom.'

The event sponsors, including DCS Sysco, Phoseon Technology, Rol-Tec Sleeve Solutions, AccuWeb/ BST North America, Focus on Energy, Preco Packaging and Valley Grinding & Mfg., will join 130 other vendors to offer solutions for rewinding and sheeting; folding and finishing; packaging, warehousing, shipping and logistics coating, laminating and adhesives; flexographic printing and inks; automation and handling experts, and more. For a list of exhibiting companies, visit https://www.packagingstrategies.com/converters-expo/floor-plan. For more information on exhibiting/sponsorships contact Emily Patten, event sales manager, BNP Media Packaging Group at pattene@bnpmedia.com.

On Wednesday, March 27, from 6:00 - 7:30pm, the show will kick-off with a welcome reception, taking place at the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. On Thursday, March 28, the Converters Expo will be open from 9:30am - 3:30pm at the Lambeau Field Atrium. There will also be complimentary WiFi available. There will be a lunch buffet from 12:00 - 2:00pm. Finally, a happy hour, ending the Converters Expo, will follow from 1:30 - 3:30pm. All events will be located at the Lambeau Field Atrium. For more information on the Converters Expo agenda visit https://www.packagingstrategies.com/converters-expo/agenda.

Converters Expo is produced by the BNP Media Packaging Group, (www.packagingstrategies.com/packaging) which has delivered up-to-the-minute, unbiased packaging industry news, information and analysis to audiences across multiple platforms since 1983. The event is owned by BNP Media (https://www.bnpmedia.com/) which produces industry-specific B2B publications, as well as national and international business meetings, conferences, trade shows, webinars, and industry events with one goal in mind: providing superior information to help professionals succeed in business.

