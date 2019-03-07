Nephros, Inc.: Nephros to Present at the 2019 LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2019 / Nephros, Inc. (OTCQB: NEPH), a commercial stage medical device company that develops and sells high performance liquid purification ultrafilters, today announced that it will be presenting at the second annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 12th at 12:20 PM Eastern Time. Daron Evans, CEO of Nephros will be giving the presentation. He and Andy Astor, COO and CFO, will also be answering questions from investors.

You can access the webcast presentation at the following link: https://bit.ly/2EJIr1s

"We are delighted to be hosting our second virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a great number of people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

About Nephros, Inc.

Nephros is a commercial stage medical device company that develops and sells high performance liquid purification filters, known as ultrafilters. Nephros ultrafilters are primarily used in hospitals and medical clinics for added protection in retaining bacteria (e.g., Legionella, Pseudomonas), viruses, and endotoxins from water. They provide barriers that assist in improving infection control in showers, sinks, and ice machines. Additionally, Nephros ultrafilters are used by dialysis centers for assisting in the added removal of biological contaminants from the water and bicarbonate concentrate supplied to hemodialysis machines and the patients.

For more information about Nephros, please visit the company's website at www.nephros.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Andy Astor

CFO, Nephros

andy@nephros.com

(201) 345-0824

SOURCE: Nephros, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538198/Nephros-to-Present-at-the-2019-LD-Micro-Virtual-Conference