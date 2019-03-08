HONG KONG, Mar 8, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockpass has today revealed a media partnership with TokenMarket, a Token Investment platform based in Gibraltar. The news comes after Blockpass recently announced the Blockpass Seminar Series for 2019. The first event, Blockpass Seminar: Security Tokens, will take place in Hong Kong on March 15, 2019, followed by a second event in London on April 24, 2019. This all-new media partnership with TokenMarket will include speaker appearances, the publication of articles, and promotion of events through social media.Ryan Hanley, TokenMarket's Vice President of Business Development, will be speaking at Blockpass' Security Tokens Seminar in London on the 24th of April, following the Security Token Seminar in Hong Kong on the 15th of March. Information, speaker lists and tickets for both events are available on the Blockpass website events page (www.blockpass.org/events).TokenMarket was designed to provide the necessary tools and foundation for blockchain orientated businesses to develop and grow in a thriving and emerging market. Since the company's inception it assisted notable blockchain companies to evolve from small-scale employee startups to hundred-million-dollar enterprises. With the recent focus of the blockchain world on STOs and their role in reinventing the way companies raise funds, TokenMarket is supporting this ground-breaking development and is preparing to launch its own STO.Blockpass is a digital identity application and service which brings control back to the user. Blockpass provides a streamlined and cost-effective user onboarding process for regulated industries and any kind of online service. From the Blockpass Application, users can create, store, and manage, data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services or token purchases. Blockpass is supporting the development and use of STOs and is hosting a number of meet ups and events throughout the year that will focus on this topic, with the free Blockpass Seminar: Security Tokens event being held in Hong Kong on the 15th of March."STOs are an important development for blockchain and blockchain companies, as well as the future of business," said Adam Vaziri, CEO of Blockpass. "Over the course of this year, Blockpass will be taking this topic further as the focus for our events. We are excited to have such a notable company as TokenMarket as a partner to achieve this goal.""We have seen the success that Blockpass has had in Hong Kong with previous events," said Ransu Salovaara, CEO of TokenMarket. "We are delighted to be working with them on their upcoming STO schedule. As we move forward, we will be working as Blockpass' STO experts, helping to clear up some of the large misconceptions that face the framework and the surrounding technology. This marks the beginning of a long and prosperous relationship for our two great businesses."Blockpass has continued to go from strength to strength in recent months, inaugurating the Blockpass Identity Lab in partnership with Edinburgh Napier University in September, while continuing to develop its digital identity protocol with continuous releases and updates. Blockpass most recently joined the Open Identity Exchange (OIX), and announced the integration of its KYC Connect solution to services including ethecal, Legacy Trust and Ethfinex. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.About Blockpass IDNThe goal of Blockpass IDN (http://www.blockpass.org/) is the global realization of identity for the Internet of Everything. Through the use of blockchain technology and smart contracts, Blockpass is a production ready Regtech platform offering shared regulatory and compliance services for humans, businesses, objects and devices. As this identity system supports verification of humans (KYC), objects (KYO) and connected devices (KYD), it will enable the development of new applications that rely on a trusted connection between human, corporate, and device identities. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.

Contact: Caitlin Betts, +852 9733 4935, press@blockpass.org

About TokenMarket

Founded in 2016 by Ransu Salovaara and Mikko Ohtamaa, TokenMarket was created to provide the tools and foundation for blockchain orientated businesses to develop and grow in a thriving and emerging market. Since the company's inception we have assisted some of the most notable blockchain companies in the world evolve from single digit employee startups to hundred million dollar enterprises.

Source: Blockpass IDN