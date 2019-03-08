

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was up a discontinuity-adjusted 2.0 percent on year in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 296,345 yen.



That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.5 percent following the 0.1 percent increase in December.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 471,124 yen, up a discontinuity-adjusted 3.6 percent in real terms from the previous year.



Among the individual components, spending was up for food, housing, furniture, transportation, education and recreation. It was down for fuel, clothing and medical care.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX