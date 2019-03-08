The New Height of the Lighting Industry: China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (Spring) Coming Soon

ZHONGSHAN, China, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 23rdChina (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (Spring) will be held concurrently with the Guzhen Lighting Manufacturing Expo 2019 at Guzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, Zhongshan, China on March 18-21, 2019. This fair will further enhance the exhibition content, service and exhibitor quality, expand the connection between the exhibition and stores, focus on integrating the Internet and transportation networks, and build a solid bridge for the development of enterprises.

"Lighting Carnival" that Keeps Pace with the Times

As a prestigious international brand exhibition in China's lighting industry, GILF has become a regular destination for the professional audience of more than 110 countries and regions around the world. This year, the fair will continue to expand the connection between the exhibition and stores. With 8 venues and an exhibition area of over 1,500,000 sqm in total, it will gather 2,000+ famous lighting enterprises, providing a convenient and cost-effective one-stop lighting business platform for suppliers, buyers, distributors and designers.

GILF focuses on domestic sales, but also takes into account export sales. The fair will cover the upstream, midstream and downstream of the lighting industry chain with many products. Major exhibitors will focus on new products, attracting domestic and foreign professional buyers with preferential prices, attractive discounts, and excellent quality, creating a cost-effective procurement environment.

Creating the Strongest Voice in the Industry; Strong Purchasing and Intelligence Atmosphere

This fair focuses on smart home lighting and will set up a smart home lighting area, which fully meets the needs of the intelligent era and promotes the development of smart cities. It creates a more avant-garde and high-quality life with more high-end intelligent lighting products. A broad set of advanced intelligent lighting products are provided, where there are thousands of new products on the scene, the buyers can also visit the manufacturer's production base.

The fair will gather a large number of high-quality businesses and domestic advanced manufacturing technologies to focus on individualized production and intelligent manufacturing application solutions. Many exhibitors have integrated market development needs. Among them, exhibitors in the main venue are mainly innovative and small and medium-sized enterprises. At present, the fair has attracted many well-known enterprises: Oman Lighting, Dark Energy Power, Shanghai Bright Power Semiconductor, ATTA Lighting, Vanhi IOT, Cayon Lighting, Sanxiang Lighting and Chuanglite Lighting. In terms of manufacturing and supporting zones, it has attracted famous enterprises such as PTC, Everfine, and Dongya Machinery.

Purchasing Carnival and Pre-registration

GILF has integrated with the B2B website (www.denggle.com), presenting 20,000+ selected quality products and 200,000 professional quality buyers, covering 6 continents and 34 provincial administrative regions, and creating all year round online fair.

Online pre-registration is now available through the official website of GILF, DENGGLE.COM, or the WeChat official account of GILF. Through pre-registration, people can not only save RMB100 on the ticket and enter the lighting fair by simply providing the mobile phone number, but also can enjoy the VIP services provided by the sponsors, such as receiving e-mails about the latest information of the GILF.

GILF is not only a platform for business between exhibitors and visitors, but also the vane of industry development. It is an international must-see annual event in the lighting industry. Look forward to your arrival at the fair on March 18, 2019!

