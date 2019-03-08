

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $889 million, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $701 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $35.40 billion from $33.00 billion last year.



Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $889 Mln. vs. $701 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.01 vs. $1.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.69 -Revenue (Q2): $35.40 Bln vs. $33.00 Bln last year.



