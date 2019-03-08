

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 47 months in prison for tax and bank fraud, according to the reports.



He was convicted last summer of hiding millions of dollars of income from his political consulting in Ukraine.



He is due to be sentenced in another case next week related to his illegal lobbying.



The charges stem from an inquiry into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.



Manafort - who will receive credit for time served - must also pay $24m (£18m) in restitution and a $50,000 fine.



Judge TS Ellis said he was surprised that Manafort did not 'express regret for engaging in wrongful conduct'.



Nevertheless he said sentencing guidelines cited by prosecutors calling for between 19.5 and 24 years in prison were 'excessive'.



