Freitag, 08.03.2019

7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
08.03.2019 | 06:53
Klaipedos Nafta: Vilnius Regional Court has rejected the claim of UAB Kroviniu Terminalas regarding the damages from the breach of the competition law

On 7 March 2019 Vilnius Regional Court has adopted a judgement to reject the claim of UAB Kroviniu Terminalas to AB Klaipedos Nafta (hereinafter - the Company) and AB ORLEN Lietuva for damages from the breach of the competition law and to award the Company full compensation of litigation expenses.

The judgement of the Court may be appealed to the Court of Appeal of Lithuania within 30 days after its announcement.

The Company informed about the received claim of UAB Kroviniu Terminalas by notification of material event on 1 December 2016.




Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594


