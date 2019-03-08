Underwater Construction Corporation Announces 50th Year in Operation

2018 Proved to be a record-breaking year for the company, as it continues its growth trend in the US and Internationally.

ESSEX, Connecticut, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Underwater Construction Corporation (UCC) is pleased to announce its 50th year in operation. This comes after finishing a record-breaking 2018 with UCC's busiest year in history having safely completed over 840 projects in 33 US states and seven countries.

Starting in 1969, UCC now enters 2019 with nearly 200 full time Project Managers, Supervisors, Divers, and Technicians - with hiring expected to continue throughout the year.

VP of Global Nuclear Services, Philip McDermott, says, "We continue to enjoy great success and opportunity here in the US and abroad. We're also fortunate to support strategic alliances with Evoqua Water Technologies, DOWAKSA, and IHI Southwest Technologies."

In international news, UCC continues to be a company of firsts by performing the first successful nuclear dive in the country of Argentina in 2018.

In more international news, UCC enters its fourth year in the UK, operating a wholly owned subsidiary; Underwater Construction Corporation UK Ltd. to support growing nuclear decommissioning demands.

Along with success abroad, UCC continues its growth to support their ever-expanding US customer base. Its most recent expansion to Spartanburg, South Carolina and previous expansion to Houston, Texas, follows a busy few years which included the acquisition of three Midwest dive companies.

https://uccdive.com/