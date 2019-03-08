

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) announced Friday that the European Commission has approved Tecentriq in combination with Avastin and chemotherapy for the initial treatment of people with a specific type of metastatic lung cancer.



The EU has approved and granted marketing authorisation for Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in combination with Avastin (bevacizumab), paclitaxel and carboplatin, for the first-line treatment of adults with metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.



In people with EGFR mutant or ALK-positive NSCLC, Tecentriq, in combination with Avastin, paclitaxel and carboplatin, is indicated only after failure of appropriate targeted therapies.



This approval is based on results from the Phase III IMpower150 study, which showed that Tecentriq in combination with Avastin and chemotherapy helped people live significantly longer, compared with Avastin and chemotherapy in the intention-to-treat or ITT population. The safety profile of the Tecentriq combination was consistent with that observed in previous studies.



Sandra Horning, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development, said, 'This approval includes EGFR mutant or ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer after failure of a targeted therapy marking a first for this subgroup of patients, in which there is a significant need for alternative treatment options.'



