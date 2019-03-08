

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) announced it has submitted a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency for darolutamide for the treatment of patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The submission to the EMA is based on data from the Phase III ARAMIS trial in men with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.



Bayer recently completed the rolling submission of a New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA and submitted an application to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in Japan. Bayer said the company is also in discussions with other health authorities regarding submissions.



The compound is being developed jointly by Bayer and Orion Corp., a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company.



