Cargotec Corporation: MacGregor receives EUR 22 million orders for port, cruise and RoPax equipment from Europe and China

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 8 MARCH 2019 AT 9 AM EET

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured orders to provide port, cruise access and equipment for RoRo/Passenger (RoPax) ferries from Europe and China. The total order value is approximately EUR 22 million. The orders were booked into Cargotec's first quarter 2019 order intake, with the delivery of the MacGregor equipment planned to start during the first quarter 2020 and completed during the second quarter 2024.



"Highly experienced teams working closely with customers in Europe and China, combined with our global presence and ability to meet local market requirements, has enabled us to secure these important orders," says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Cargo Handling and RoRo, MacGregor.

For further information, please contact

Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Cargo Handling and RoRo, MacGregor

Tel. +46 31 850 919, magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com (mailto:magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com)

or

Robin Thuillier, Communications Director, MacGregor

tel. +65 9730 4301, robin.thuillier@macgregor.com (mailto:robin.thuillier@macgregor.com)

MacGregor is a leader in intelligent maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, Porsgrunn, Pusnes, Rapp and Triplex products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.

Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com (http://www.macgregor.com)



MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people worldwide. www.cargotec.com (http://www.cargotec.com)





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

