GrandVision N.V.: GrandVision publishes Annual Report 2018 and AGM Convocation

Schiphol - 8 March 2019. GrandVision N.V. (EURONEXT: GVNV) today announced that it has published its Annual Report 2018 including the Financial Statements 2018.

The Annual Report is available for download and in digital form on GrandVision's website: annualreport.grandvision.com (http://annualreport.grandvision.com).

GrandVision has also published the convocation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on its website (www.grandvision.com (http://www.grandvision.com)).

The AGM will be held on 26 April 2019 at 11:00 CET at the Steigenberger Airport Hotel, Schiphol Haarlemmermeer.

GrandVision Press Release (http://hugin.info/167729/R/2237794/881637.pdf)



