Freitag, 08.03.2019

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,31 Euro		-0,18
-0,92 %
WKN: A14M4D ISIN: NL0010937066 Ticker-Symbol: 8GV 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
AMX
08.03.2019 | 08:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

GrandVision N.V.: GrandVision publishes Annual Report 2018 and AGM Convocation

Schiphol - 8 March 2019. GrandVision N.V. (EURONEXT: GVNV) today announced that it has published its Annual Report 2018 including the Financial Statements 2018.

The Annual Report is available for download and in digital form on GrandVision's website: annualreport.grandvision.com (http://annualreport.grandvision.com).

GrandVision has also published the convocation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on its website (www.grandvision.com (http://www.grandvision.com)).

The AGM will be held on 26 April 2019 at 11:00 CET at the Steigenberger Airport Hotel, Schiphol Haarlemmermeer.

GrandVision Press Release (http://hugin.info/167729/R/2237794/881637.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: GrandVision N.V. via Globenewswire

