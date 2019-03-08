sprite-preloader
08.03.2019
The uncertainties facing the world from a Chinese perspective

BEIJING, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

A report from China Daily:

China's foreign policy has been voted global internet users' biggest China-related interest, according to an online survey conducted by China Daily and 25 global media outlets.

Pie chart: Top China-related topics cited by global internet users [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

In this exclusive interview China Daily spoke to He Yafei, former vice-minister of foreign affairs and former deputy director of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council.

He gives his analysis on the uncertainties and challenges faced by the world, and talks about China's foreign policy.

To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/201903/08/WS5c81bd00a3106c65c34ed72e.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/832724/China_Daily_pie_chart.jpg


