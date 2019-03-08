Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal International plc: Ore Reserves, Mineral Resources and Exploration update as at 1 January 2019 08-March-2019 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 8 March 2019 Polymetal International plc Ore Reserves, Mineral Resources and Exploration update as at 1 January 2019 Polymetal International plc announces its exploration update for the year ended 31 December 2018, and reports its Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources as at 1 January 2019 in accordance with the JORC Code (2012)1. "In 2018, Polymetal significantly expanded its mineral inventory on the back of a twofold increase in Ore Reserves at Nezhda, a 5-year life-of-mine extension at Mayskoye and confirmation of a world-class resource at Prognoz", - said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal, commenting on the results. "In 2019 we will continue to focus on extending the life-of-mine at producing assets". 2018 HIGHLIGHTS ? Group Ore Reserves increased by 15% year-on-year and are now estimated at 24.0 Moz of gold equivalent (GE). The main drivers were the successful resource-to-reserve conversion at Mayskoye and the completion of a revised estimate at Nezhda following the Company's consolidation of 100% ownership in the property. The share of gold in Ore Reserves increased to 93%. ? Mineral Resources (in addition to Ore Reserves) grew 44% year-on-year to 26.3 Moz of GE on the back of an initial Mineral Resource estimate at Prognoz and Bolshevik (Kyzyl), as well as the revised estimate at Nezhda. The share of gold in Mineral Resources stands at 80%, silver at 17%. ? The average grade in Ore Reserves remained largely unchanged over the previous year at 3.8 g/t of GE and remains one of the highest in the sector. The average grade in Mineral Resources increased 8% to 5.1 g/t of GE on the back of high-grade additions at Nezhda and Prognoz. ? In 2018, the Company continued to use conservative price assumptions of US$ 1,200/oz for gold and lowered the silver price from US$ 16/oz to US$ 15/oz. ? GE Ore Reserves per share grew 6% year-on-year. ? Polymetal completed 350 km of exploration drilling in 2018. 1) Hereinafter Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources are reported as from continuing operations (Kapan mine sold in January 2019 was classified as a discontinued operation as at 1 January 2019). Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources summary (1)(2) 1 January 2019 (1) 1 January 2018 Change, % Ore Reserves (Proved 24.0 20.9 +15% + Probable), gold equivalent Moz Gold, Moz 22.3 18.4 +21% Silver, Moz 135.0 158.0 -15% Copper, Kt 49.1 81.6 -40% Zinc, Kt (2) 18.1 85.8 -79% Average reserve 3.8 3.9 -2% grade, g/t Ore Reserves per 0.05 0.05 +6% share, GE oz/per share Mineral Resources 26.3 (Measured + Indicated + Inferred), gold equivalent Moz 18.2 +44% Gold, Moz 21.0 15.7 +34% Silver, Moz 354.9 109.1 +225% Copper, Kt 73.6 147.9 -50% Zinc, Kt 42.6 221.8 -81% Lead, Kt 197.8 - +100% Average resource 5.1 4.7 +8% grade, g/t 1) Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources from continuing operations (Kapan mine sold in January 2019 classified as a discontinued operation as at 1 January 2019). 2) Mineral Resources are additional to Ore Reserves. Ore Reserves of Lead are not presented due to the immateriality and are not included in the calculation of the gold equivalent. PGM Mineral Resources are presented separately and are not included in the calculation of the gold equivalent. Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding. 2019 OUTLOOK In 2019, Polymetal will continue to invest in both near-mine and green-field exploration projects. One key area of focus will be the implementation of new exploration techniques including airborne geophysics and 2-D seismics. The Company is also evaluating the benefits of investing in junior explorers through strategic cooperation agreements. The key objectives are as follows: ? Complete a full revaluation of Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources at Kyzyl based on actual operating statistics and additional exploration results ? Achieve upgrade of inferred resources into higher categories and/or resource-to-reserve conversion at the following properties: ? Saum and Pescherny at Voro ? Levoberezhny at Svetloye ? Perevalnoye and Lunnoye deep horizons at Dukat ? Elevator at Varvara ? Flanks and smaller ore bodies at Nezhda ? Eastern extension of Bakyrchik at Kyzyl ? Prepare updated Mineral Resource estimates at Prognoz and Viksha ? Prepare an updated Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource estimate at Veduga Ore Reserves and Mineral Ore Reserves Mineral Resources Resources by metal (excluding Kapan) (1) Gold 93% 80% Silver 6% 17% Copper 1% 2% Zinc 0% 0% Lead - 1% Total 100% 100% 1) Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources from continuing operations (Kapan mine sold in January 2019 was classified as a discontinued operation as at 1 January 2019). Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding. Ore Reserves reconciliation, gold equivalent, Moz (1)(2) Ore Reserves, 01.01.2018 20.9 Metals to gold equivalent conversion price -0.1 ratio change (1) Depletion -1.8 Revaluation +1.9 Change in ownership (continuing operations) +3.7 Ore Reserves, 01.01.2019 24.5 Operations classified as discounted after -0.5 the reporting date (Kapan mine sold in January 2019) Ore Reserves from continuing operations 24.0 Net change +3.2 +15% 1) Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding. 2) For the gold equivalent conversion ratios and applicable processing technology please refer to the Appendix. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves as at 1 January 2019 (excluding Kapan) (1) Tonnage Grade Content Mt GE, g/t GE, Moz Mineral Resources Measured 20.2 2.8 1.8 Indicated 48.1 4.9 7.6 Measured 68.3 4.3 9.4 + Indicated Inferred 91.6 5.7 16.9 Measured 159.9 5.1 26.3 + Indicated + Inferred Ore Reserves Proved 67.0 2.6 5.7 Probable 128.2 4.5 18.4 Proved + 195.2 3.8 24.0 Probable 1) Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources from continuing operations (Kapan mine sold in January 2019 was classified as a discontinued operation as at 1 January 2019). Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves in accordance with the JORC Code (2012). Mineral Resources are additional to Ore Reserves. Ore Reserves for Lead are not presented due to their immateriality and are not included in the calculation of the gold equivalent. A detailed table of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves on a by-mine basis are presented below. PGM Mineral Resources are presented separately and are not included in the calculation of the gold equivalent. Any discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding. Exploration areas and volumes (mine site Drilling, km exploration excluded) (1) 2018 2017 Brownfield Kyzyl 7.3 8.3 Albazino 46.6 30.2 Mayskoye 29.5 33.4 Varvara 53.2 108.5 Varvara - 35.6 Komar 15.9 59.3 Elevator 15.5 12.1 Other 21.8 1.5 Voro 30.8 11.0 Voro flanks 12.5 3.1 Tamunier - 1.0 Pescherniy 18.3 6.8 Dukat hub 27.6 28.8 Dukat flanks 8.5 15.8 Lunnoye flanks 4.7 2.3 Primorskoye 8.6 6.9 Terem 0.7 3.8 Perevalnoye 5.1 - Omolon hub 21.3 18.4 Olcha 4.5 2.6 Yolochka - 6.7 Irbychan 6.0 4.7 Nevenrekan 5.2 4.4 Other 5.6 - Svetloye 5.9 17.2

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 08, 2019 02:02 ET (07:02 GMT)