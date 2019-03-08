

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK (GSK.L) announced that ViiV Healthcare reported 48-week data from the ATLAS and FLAIR pivotal phase III studies of the investigational, long-acting regimen of cabotegravir and rilpivirine. The company said these two studies met their primary endpoints, showing that the combination of ViiV's cabotegravir and Janssen's rilpivirine, injected every four weeks, was non-inferior in maintaining viral suppression in adults infected with human immunodeficiency virus type-1 (HIV-1) when compared to a standard of care, daily, oral three-drug regimen.



Treatment with cabotegravir and rilpivirine was generally well-tolerated, with low rates of serious adverse events and adverse event withdrawals.



The company plans to use the data from the FLAIR and ATLAS studies for future regulatory submissions.



