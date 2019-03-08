

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote Plc. (BOY.L) reported that its statutory profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2018 increased to 132.2 million pounds from last year's 117.0 million pounds, while headline profit before tax increased 12% to 136.4 million pounds from 121.5 million pounds in the prior year.



Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive said, 'While we are conscious of the global macro-economic backdrop, we have entered 2019 well positioned and at this early point in the year, our expectations for 2019 remain unchanged.'



Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the year 2018 rose to 103.2 million pounds from 97.1 million pounds in the prior year.



Basic headline earnings per share grew to 55.9 pence from the prior year's 49.2 pence, while basic earnings per share for the year increased to 54.2 pence from 51.0 pence in the previous year.



Group revenue for fiscal year 2018 was 728.6 million pounds, an increase of 5.6% at actual exchange rates, and 6.7% at constant currency. New facilities contributed 1.6% to revenue growth.



The company noted that the Board has recommended a final ordinary dividend of 13.2 pence (2017: 12.1 pence), bringing the total ordinary dividend to 19.0 pence (2017: 17.4 pence).



In addition, in light of the Group's strong balance sheet and year end net cash position, the Board has recommended a special dividend of 20.0 pence (2017: 25.0 pence). If approved by shareholders, both the final ordinary dividend and the special dividend will be paid on 7 June 2019 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 23 April 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX