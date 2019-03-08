InterLubric China to be Held in Guangzhou for its 20th Anniversary

SHANGHAI, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th China International Lubricants and Technology Exhibition (InterLubric China) will be held from August 21-23, 2019 at Guangzhou's Poly World Trade Center Exhibition Hall. InterLubric China is organized by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Following the overwhelming success of the InterLubric show and conferences in Shanghai last year, InterLubric China is now full steam ahead in preparing for the celebration of its 20 year anniversary, taking place in Guangzhou's Poly World Trade Center Exhibition Hall August 21st to 23rd 2019. Inter Lubric China is held annually and rotates between Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai. InterLubric China enjoys the strong support of SLTA, CCPIT and STLA, as well as the backing of key sponsors SINOPEC and PetroChina.

Over the last 19 editions of the show, InterLubric has showcased over 25,000 distinct industry brands, hosted more than 200,000 professional industry visitors, held in excess of 130 industry conferences and seminars, and attracted many thousands of participating companies. These include ExxonMobil, Shell, BP, Fuchs, Caltex, GS Oil, INEOS, G-Energy, BASF, Chemtura, Dow, Lubrizol, Croda, Henkel, Lukoil, Afton, Valvoline, Total and WD-40, to name just a few.

Exhibits broadly include automotive lubricant and chemical maintenance products, industrial lubricating oils and greases, metal working lubricants and fluids, antirust materials, lubricant additives and base oils, lubricant production systems, equipment and machinery, lubricant product testing, quality control, recycling and assessment technology and equipment, as well as industry consultation, trade media and more.

This year, InterLubric China is proud to be bringing visitors more premium events and associated exclusive activities, including:

The 10 th China International Lubricants, Base Oils & Additives Conference;

China International Lubricants, Base Oils & Additives Conference; The Domestic Lubricants Dealer and Distributor Program 2019;

International Lubricant Training Courses

The China Metalworking Technology Development Forum

The International Metalworking Fluids Training Course

'Lube Focus' InterLubric China 20th Anniversary Celebration

InterLubric China's 20th anniversary show in Guangzhou this August is a one-stop-destination.

For any queries please contact:

Ms. Apple Gu

TEL: +86 21 62951395 FAX: +86 21 62780038 EMAIL: guyuan@shanghai-intex.com