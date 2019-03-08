CoolAutomation Plans Major Global Expansion Led by New Additions to Its Corporate Leadership

PETACH TIKVAH, Israel, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoolAutomation announced today its plans for a major expansion of its global presence with the appointment to its management team of several seasoned key executives: Yaron Benvenisti as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, Koen Pepermans as EVP Global Sales and Business Development and Roy Muchtar as VP Products.

Igor Mitbarg, Co-founder and the company's new EVP Customer Success: "We have been fortunate since day one, investing in our customers and developing products that make HVAC integration and connectivity simple. We believe CoolAutomation's development has reached critical mass, simplifying the work of HVAC, BMS and Home Automation professionals in over 90 countries, and the company is perfectly positioned to seize the numerous opportunities ahead of us. It is my strong belief that expanding the team with vision driven leaders and entrepreneurs that have unique experience in bringing technology to the market, will have an immediate impact on every aspect of CoolAutomation's global presence."

Yaron Benvenisti said: "I am excited to join a cutting edge company with such tremendous potential, and I believe CoolAutomation will play a major role in the development of the interconnected and virtualized HVAC world. It is my aim to take the company to the next level and firmly establish CoolAutomation as the leading integration and IoT solution for HVAC, and automation integrators and service providers worldwide."

Effective immediately, the company plans to boost its product portfolio with the introduction of new wireless integration solutions and enhancing its cloud-based applications as well as the hiring of local and regional sales management across North America, Europe, South Asia and Australia. The company has already announced the upcoming release in Q2 of its new wireless CoolPlug & CooLinkHub that allow integrators to connect and retrofit existing split and multi-split systems without necessitating any wiring.

Koen Pepermans continued: "The first to benefit from this will be our customers, with better access to the company's products and support and more responsive development, all while keeping our solutions as robust and reliable as ever. As someone who learned about CoolAutomation's quality products and solutions while serving in senior positions at Home Automation giants Legrand and Vantage, I am excited to join in helping the company fulfill its vast potential."

CoolAutomation is an Israeli-based design and development company specializing in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) integration solutions. The company's products offer plug-and-play virtualization and connectivity for all types of HVAC systems and from all vendors, coupled with an out-of-the-box cloud-based solution for control and optimization for these systems. The company is led by a unique team of seasoned entrepreneurs and software, hardware and HVAC experts. The company's vision is one of creating an interoperable world, where connecting, controlling and optimizing HVAC is simple and cost-effective.

