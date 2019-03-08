Change in the Election Committee for Momentum Group AB (publ) ahead of the 2019 Annual General Meeting

As specified in the instructions for Momentum Group's Election Committee, resolved at the Company's Annual General Meeting 2018, if a shareholder that has appointed a member in the Election Committee as of 31 December 2018 no longer is among the four largest shareholders by vote, then this shareholder shall relinquish its seat to a shareholder that has become one of the largest shareholders.

As earlier announced, on 22 February 2019 Nordstjernan AB acquired Class A and B shares corresponding to 4.2 percent of the capital and close to 15.0 percent of the votes in Momentum Group AB from the then owner Tisenhult-gruppen. In terms of the number of votes, the transaction made Nordstjernan the Company's largest owner.

Accordingly, Fredrik Börjesson, appointed by Tisenhult-gruppen, has relinquished his seat in the Election Committee to Nordstjernan. Tobias Lönnevall has been appointed by Nordstjernan as a new member in the Election Committee.

After this change, Momentum Group's Election Committee ahead of the 2019 Annual General Meeting comprises of:

Marianne Flink (appointed by Swedbank Robur Funds)

Lilian Fossum Biner (appointed by Handelsbanken Funds)

Tom Hedelius

Tobias Lönnevall (appointed by Nordstjernan)

Jörgen Wigh, Chairman of the Board in Momentum Group AB

The Annual General Meeting in Momentum Group AB will be held in Stockholm on Thursday, 29 August 2019. Contact information for the Election Committee is available on Momentum Group's website.

Stockholm, 8 March 2019

Momentum Group AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Mats Karlqvist, Election Committee Secretary, Momentum Group AB - Tel: +46 70 660 31 32

This information was submitted for publication on 8 March 2019 at 10:00 a.m. CET.





