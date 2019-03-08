Regulatory News:

Vivendi's (Paris:VIV) Combined General Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. (CET), at The Olympia, 28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris.

The preliminary notice of meeting (avis préalable de réunion) containing the agenda, the draft resolutions and the draft by-laws of the company was published in today's Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires.

The preliminary notice also explains the terms and conditions for participating in and voting at this General Shareholders' General Meeting.

Documents and information relating to this General Shareholders' General Meeting will be made available to shareholders in accordance with the requirements of the relevant laws and regulations. The information referred to in Article R. 225-73 of the French Commercial Code can be found on Vivendi's website at https://www.vivendi.com/en/individual/shareholders-meeting/.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and mobile games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com

