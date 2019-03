Edison Investment Research - Industrial Support Services - Leclanché: Leclanché has announced that it expects FY18 revenues in excess of CHF47m, ahead of our CHF42.5m estimate. This is more than double the CHF18m reported in FY17. We place our estimates under review until the full FY18 results are announced in early April.ISIN: CH0110303119

