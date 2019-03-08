Visiongain Report Claims That the Top 15 Digital Home Food Delivery Companies Occupy Over 97% of the Market Share

LONDON, Mar. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Top 15 Digital Food Delivery Companies 2019

Competitive Landscape Analysis for the Largest Players by Market Share and Order Numbers

The report will answer such questions as:

• Who are the leading companies in the digital home food delivery industry?

- What is their strategy?

- What is their existing customer base and where is it?

- What are their core strengths and weaknesses?

- Do they have expansionary plans, and if so where are they likely to go?

• What is driving and restraining the involvement of each leading company within the market?

• What is the total size of the digital home food delivery market?

• What are the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the market as a whole?

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East



2) The report provides a detailed individual profile for each of the 15 leading companies in the digital home food delivery market in 2017, providing data for revenue and order numbers

• Ele.me

• Meituan Waimai

• Just-eat

• GrubHub

• Delivery Hero

• UberEATS

• Doordash

• Postmates

• Takeaway.com

• Mr. D food

• Deliveroo

• Square Inc. (Caviar)

• Amazon Restaurant

• Zomato

• Waiter.com

3) The report provides a thorough SWOT analysis for the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats facing the digital home food delivery market

This independent, 108-page report guarantees that you will remain better informed than your competitors. With 47 tables and figures examining the companies within the digital home food delivery market space, the report gives you an immediate, one-stop breakdown of the leading home food delivery companies plus, analysis and future outlooks, keeping your knowledge one step ahead of your rivals.

• Anyone within the food value chain

• CEOs

• COOs

• CIOs

• Business development managers

• Marketing managers

• Technologists

• Suppliers

• Investors

• Banks

• Contractors

