U.K. Enterprises See Digital Transformation as Key to Becoming More Competitive and Agile

ISG Provider Lens report finds U.K. businesses looking for a range of services from digital transformation vendors

LONDON, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises in the U.K. are demanding a wide range of services from their digital transformation vendors as they look for ways to become more competitive and keep pace with a rapidly changing business environment, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The ISG Provider Lens Digital Business Transformation Report for the U.K. finds U.K. enterprises looking to digital transformation vendors for support on customer journey mapping, lean product management, agile software development and DevOps practices. They also want vendors to help them build software-defined data centers and networks.

In the end, U.K. enterprises want digital transformation vendors that will help them become more agile and responsive, said Barry Matthews, partner and head of ISG United Kingdom. "Enterprise agility goes far beyond software development and also encompasses the way organizations adjust their operating models in environments where competition and customer requirements are constantly changing," he said.

An additional digital transformation focus for U.K. businesses is social media. In the past, it's been commonly said a business didn't exist if it couldn't be found on a Google search, but today, that's changed to include social media. Businesses, however, cannot buy social media marketing; "it needs to be earned through interaction, volume of mentions and relevance," Matthews said.

U.K. enterprises also want to use container technologies; to offer billing through multiple channels, including mobile wallets and cryptocurrencies; to leverage blockchain for smart contracts and transactions, and to give product-specific support that is largely personalized and based on conversational user interfaces, the report said.

The ISG Provider Lens Digital Business Transformation Report for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 45 providers across seven quadrants: Enabling the Customer Journey, Digital Enterprise Operations, Digital Transformational Platforms (PaaS), Digital Transformational Services (XaaS), Digital Product Creation and Customization, Digital Continuous Delivery and Blockchain as a Service.

The report names HCL, IBM (IBM iX) and Tech Mahindra as leaders in all seven quadrants, with Cognizant a leader in six, DXC Technology in five and Wipro in three. Other leaders and Rising Stars named in the report include Accenture, Avanade, BT, LTI, Mphasis, NTT DATA and UST Global.

A customized version of the report is available from UST Global.

All ISG Provider Lens reports are available for immediate download to ISG Insights subscribers. The ISG Provider Lens Digital Business Transformation Report for the U.K. also is available for immediate, one-time purchase on this webpage.

