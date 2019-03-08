Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status: ISIN Name DK0060101483 Erria Erria A/S is given observation status, because the annual report states that there exists a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. According to rule 2.7 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment. For further information, please see the announcement published by the company on 7 March 2019. ________________________________________________________________________________ ________ For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. 0045 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=713269