The following information is based on a press release from A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (Maersk) published on March 4, 2019 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Maersk proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 2, 2019 resolves on a share distribution of newly formed company The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (Maersk Drilling), whereby one (1) share of Maersk will entitle their holder to receive two (2) shares in Maersk Drilling. The scheduled Ex-date is April 4, 2019. The trading of shares in Maersk Drilling is expected to commence on April 4, 2019. Provided that the AGM approves the proposed share distribution, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and futures in Maersk (MAERSK). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=713267