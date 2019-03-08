

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) is planning to launch a new austerity program, including the reduction of around 5,000 administrative jobs by 2023, German daily Handelsblatt reported.



According to information from group circles, the number could rise to as much as 7,000, the report said.



The job cuts will be implemented next year. It is part of Chief Executive Herbert Diess' plan to improve the company's earnings.



According to current status, efficiency measures of 5.9 billion euros are planned annually from 2023 onwards.



In Germany, Volkswagen shares were trading at 146.68 euros, down 2.17 percent.



