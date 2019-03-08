Baking Ingredients Market to Attain a Value of US$181.1 Bn by 2024 due to Rising Demand for Nutritional Baked Products - TMR

ALBANY, New York, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The global baking ingredients market has a highly competitive and slightly consolidative vendor landscape, Transparency Market Research analyses. Key players such as Associated British Foods Plc, Muntons Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, CSM Bakery Solutions, Macphie of Glenbervie Ltd, and Cargill Incorporated are operating in the global baking ingredients market. In order to stand alone in the market, major players are increasingly adopting strategies such as acquisition, mergers, and partnership. This is again leading to an increase in consolidation in the baking ingredients market.

According to the report by TMR, the baking ingredients market stood at US$11.7 bn in 2015 and is expected to attain a value of US$181.1 bn by 2024-end. The market is likely to expand with a healthy CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period from 2016 and 2024.

Request a Sample of Baking Ingredients Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1590

Based on the ingredients, the segment of flavor and color additives dominated the global baking ingredients market and is likely to witness growth over the forecast period. Based on geography, Europe accounted for a substantial share in the global baking ingredient market in the year 2015. However, the Asia Pacific region is projected to expand with lucrative CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is credited to the growing inclination toward western lifestyle and food habits.

Demand for Healthy Baked Product to Reflect Positively on Growth

Growing demand for healthy and nutritional ingredients in baked food mainly made from whole grains and low sugar is boosting the adoption of numerous baking ingredients. Additionally, growing demand for baked foodstuff with zero trans-fat and other nutritional factors is boosting demand for baked products. Rising awareness about the benefits of consuming nutritional baked products is fuelling growth of the global baking ingredients market.

Request For Multiple Chapters: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=MC&rep_id=1590

Additionally, growing disposable income is leading an increase demand for ready-to-eat food and baked foodstuff, which is boosting baking ingredients market. The shifting consumer inclination toward the baked food due to its convenience and longer shelf life is also reflecting positively on the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing inclination toward the westernized lifestyle and focus on the healthier lifestyle is boosting demand for the baked food industry, which in turn is fuelling growth of the global baking ingredients market.

Trend of Confectionaries to Drive Market Growth

Moreover, the availability of food products in a variety of color and flavor is expected to attract consumers and boost demand for baked products and confectionaries. This factor is majorly driving growth of the global baking ingredients market.

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=1590

The factors such as a preference for cereals and oats as healthier food product are leading to restrain growth of the global baking ingredients market to some extent. Additionally, stringent regulations imposed on the baked products and its quality is restraining growth of the baking ingredients market. Nonetheless, the growing adoption of oats and other cereals for baking itself is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the trend of gifting confectionaries in the developing countries by following in the footsteps of western countries is expected to remain the same for years to come. This is expected to offer opportunities for growth of the baking ingredients market over the forecast period.

This information is encompassed in the report by TMR, titled, "Baking Ingredients Market (Ingredients - Yeast, Baking Powder and Baking Soda, Flour, Sweeteners, Flavor & Color Additives, and Fats; Products - Bread, Biscuits and Cookies, Cakes and Cupcakes, Pastries and Pie, Pizza and Buns, and Bagels and Donuts; Sector - Organized Sector and Unorganized Sector) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024."

For the study, the baking ingredients market has been segmented as follows:

Ingredients Type

Yeast

Baking Powder and Baking Soda

Flour

Sweeteners

Flavor & Color Additives

Fats

Others

Product Type

Bread

Biscuits & Cookies

Cakes & Cupcakes

Pastries & Pie

Pizza & Buns

Bagels & Donuts

Others

Sector

Organized Sector

Unorganized Sector

Geography

North America

o U.S.

oCanada

Europe

o U.K.

oGermany

oFrance

oSpain

oItaly

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

oChina

oJapan

oAustralia

oIndia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

oBrazil

oMexico

o Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

oSouth Africa

oSaudi Arabia

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Food & Beverages Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Bread and Baked Food Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bread-baked-food-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bread-baked-food-market.html Bakery Ingredients Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bakery-ingredients-market.html



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bakery-ingredients-market.html Bakery Premixes Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bakery-premixes-market.html



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bakery-premixes-market.html Baking Enzymes Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/baking-enzymes-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://cmfenews.com

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg