

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots Inc. (BIG) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $108.05 million, or $2.68 per share. This compares with $104.83 million, or $2.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $1.60 billion from $1.64 billion last year.



Big Lots Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $2.30 -Revenue (Q4): $1.60 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 - $0.75



