sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,50 Euro		-0,255
-2,00 %
WKN: 855689 ISIN: SE0000115446 Ticker-Symbol: VOL1 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLVO AB B Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VOLVO AB B 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,458
12,501
12:59
12,49
12,495
12:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VOLVO AB B
VOLVO AB B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VOLVO AB B12,50-2,00 %