INVERTO, Boston Consulting Group's procurement focused subsidiary, is expanding its UK presence as companies continue to manage growth, economic uncertainty and supply chain disruption



INVERTO, one of Europe's leading procurement and supply chain management consultancies, and a subsidiary of Boston Consulting Group (BCG), is announcing UK expansion plans to help companies strengthen supply chain competitiveness and resilience against a backdrop of increasing economic and political uncertainty.



INVERTO is an integral part of BCG's value proposition, complementing the firm's fast-growing operations practice with deep procurement and supply chain know-how. Expansion into the UK market means the two teams can work together more effectively on joint projects and will benefit from geographical proximity.



Lance Younger, a leader in procurement transformation, enterprise cost reduction and supplier management, has been appointed UK Managing Director. Leaning on over 20 years of procurement and supplier management experience, he will lead INVERTO's UK operations.



"Procurement continues to be a critical component for organisations to both deliver commercial and supplier management value" says Lance Younger, Managing Director of INVERTO. "INVERTO's unique procurement insight and collaborative approach combine to consistently deliver a sustainable impact for our clients".



INVERTO, which has over 180 experts across Europe, has been a subsidiary of Boston Consulting Group since 2017.



"Procurement is a key area where companies can deliver tangible financial improvements and increase resilience, which is particularly important during this period of increasing economic and political uncertainty," says Frank Cordes, BCG partner and Operations practice lead in Western Europe. "Clients can now get the full range of consultancy services in supply management from a single source: an end-to-end solution from strategy to category management through to implementation."



Press contact INVERTO: Melanie Burkard-Pispers (mburkard@inverto.com / +49 221 485 687 141)



Press contact BCG: Rebecca Cummins (cummins.rebecca@bcg.com / +44 207 753 8383)