Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 8
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
|As at close of business on 07-March-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|181.24p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|183.23p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited
|As at close of business on 07-March-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|70.16p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|70.96p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP24.28m
|Borrowing Level:
|19%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---